Ekta Kapoor moves the release of ‘Dream Girl 2’ for a friend

By Glamsham Editorial
Ekta Kapoor moves the release of 'Dream Girl 2' for a friend
Ayushmann Khurana and Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 _ pic courtesy yt

In highly competitive Bollywood, very rarely do we see producers making way for each other. Producer and content Queen Ekta Kapoor came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Here’s the real reason why ‘Dream Girl 2’ got a new release date.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala called Ekta Kapoor and requested her to not release ‘Dream Girl 2’ on the same day as ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’; on learning this she said she will work this out. Now it has come to our notice that Ekta Kapoor has finally decided to move the date of her upcoming release a week before on 23rd June, 2023.

One of our sources shares, “When Sajid called Ekta and requested her to move the release date of Dream Girl 2, she graciously agreed to prepone the date of Dream Girl 2 from 29th June to 23rd June, 2023. Very rarely do we see producers making way for each other but Ekta Kapoor who is known for her rock-solid friendships came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have been busy shooting for the film in Mumbai. The movie is slated to now release on 23rd June 2023!

Pic. SourceBalajiMotionPictures
