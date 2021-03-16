ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Elli AvrRam flaunts 'sexy quirky socks' from song she shot with Aamir Khan

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam on Tuesday took to social media to flaunt her new pair of “sexy quirky socks”, which she was gifted during the shoot of the song “Har Funn Maula”.

Sharing a photograph of the polka-dotted socks on Instagram, Elli wrote: “When I was gifted a pair of sexy quirky socks during Har Funn Maula shoot hehe! (I have a soft corner for fun socks)!! #throwback #harfunnmaula #set #shoot #love.”

Elli features alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the dance number, in the upcoming film “Koi Jaane Na”, which has been directed by Aamir’s “Lagaan” co-star Amin Hajee.

Sharing her experience of working with Aamir Khan, Elli wrote an Instagram post on the actor’s birthday on March 14: “Thank you for truly seeing me, appreciating my talent, and giving me this opportunity to create magic with you on the silver screen! I couldn’t get a better compliment than the one I’ve got from you! You truly are a perfectionist, and there’s so much to learn from you! Thank you for the beautiful memories you’ve given me. May you always shine bright with your smile and be happy from the bottom of your heart.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

