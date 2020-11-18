Advtg.
Bollywood News

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam talks of self love in her new social media post, flaunting a perfectly sculpted frame.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Elli in a lacy white brassiere paired with army print shorts. Her back is towards the camera and she turns flash to smile.

“Remember to Love yourself,” she wrote to fans, with a long list of tags such as #fitness, #healthylifestyle, #embrace#love, #yourself, #stayfit, #happy#grateful, #humble, #live, #laugh, #be#beautiful, #authentic, #you#ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly”.

Advtg.

The actress will soon be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSpike Lee to direct musical about origin of viagra
Next articleJohn Abraham chronicles his pain story

Related Articles

News

Elli AvrRam reveals her rules to play 'Hide & Seek'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is in a playful mood and wants to indulge in hide and seek.Elli posted a picture...
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is focussing on her pilates lessons again for fitness.Elli posted a picture on Instagram, where she...
Read more
News

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately. In her new...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 1

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria is off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and the two budding Bollywood...
Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 2

Aamir Khan thanks Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers for releasing film...

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 3

SRK spotted at YRF studios, fans speculate new project

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 4

Diplo denies distributing revenge porn

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 5

John Abraham chronicles his pain story

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love 2

Elli AvrRam flaunts toned body, professes self love

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks