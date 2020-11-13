Advtg.
Bollywood News

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is focussing on her pilates lessons again for fitness.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants.

“Back at it PILATES,” she captioned the image.

Advtg.

Elli recently shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation dressed in a black bikini.

She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTiger Shroff urges fans to protect the planet
Next articleRakul Preet Singh: Hit proper gym after so long

Related Articles

News

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately. In her new...
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam rocks in pristine white lace bodycon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun, on a vacation.Elli posted...
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam turns poet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried her hand at poetry, in a new post that urges all to be themselves.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness 1

Rana Daggubati happy to visit outdoor shoot location after 'forever'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time on Friday, and he is...
Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness 2

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB...

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness 3

Cricketers' long family, social isolation not sustainable: Badale

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Secret of MI's success strong core of quality players: Dravid

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness 4

TV star Siddharth Nigam urges fans not to burst crackers that...

Elli AvrRam is back at pilates for fitness 5

Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks