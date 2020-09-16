Elli AvrRam is in mood for ‘work’

Home Bollywood News

Actress Elli AvrRam on Wednesday was in the mood for some serious script reading, going by her latest post on social media.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Elli pores over a script on bed. “Script-work-mood-time,” she captioned, tagging her post with #excited, #nervous, #butterflies, #7sense#dubai, #shoot, #ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly.

Elli did not share what the script was for and where she was. However, going by her hashtags, the actress seems to be in Dubai for the shoot.

She recently shared a video of her stage combat training, and action routine.

Elli, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang”. –IANS/dc/vnc

