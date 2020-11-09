Advtg.
Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red

By Glamsham Editorial
Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red 1
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a new post that has her in pristine white ensemble that compliments her beautiful copper red hair.

Elli posted the picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white body-con ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other. Her copper red hair looks good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.

“If you know what I’m reading, you’re on the right track… #love #light #life #joy #kindness #selflove #respect #growth #only#good #vibes #energy #nature #oneness #eternity #ElliAvrRam#yourstruly,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 33.3K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc

