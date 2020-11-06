Elli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam had a double dose of bikini delight for fans in separate Instagram posts on Friday.

In her latest post, Elli plays pool by the beach in a bikini. She is a portrait of concentration in the set of images as she takes aim for a shot at the pool table.

“Never give up until the last ball falls baby,” she captioned her post.

Ealier in the day, Elli had shared another picture in a bikini. In the picture, she dons minimum make-up, round sunglasses and has her hair tied her in buns.

“Spot the bird x #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly,” Elli had captioned the image.

Recently, back from a vacation in Maldives, Elli had posted a string of photographs from her holiday time on Instagram.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

–IANS

dc/vnc