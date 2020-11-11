Advtg.
Elli AvrRam rocks in pristine white lace bodycon

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun, on a vacation.

Elli posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she looks beautiful as she lies down sunbathing, dressed in a pristine white lace bodycon. She completed her look by tying up her copper red hair into two buns.

Recently, Elli had tried a bit of poetry, in a new post that urges people to be themselves. Elli posted the self-composed poem on Instagram with a couple of pictures where looks sultry in a see-through black netted number.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc

