Elli AvrRam turns a flying witch riding the stick on Halloween

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Elli AvrRam sports a unique Halloween look on Saturday. The Swedish-Greek actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo from Maldives where she can be seen sitting on a coconut tree.

“I heard it’s Halloween… Watch out for the flying witch riding the stick,” Elli captioned her photo.

In the picture, Elli looks sultry in a pair of printed hotpants and a tanktop with her hair let loose.

Elli, who is currently in the Maldives on vacation, has been sharing pictures. Over the past few days she shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen jet-skiing, having a bath in jacuzzi, and having a floating meal in a pool.

In an Instagram picture she posted on Friday, Elli strikes a pose in a hot pink bikini, seated in a jacuzzi. In the caption, the actress revealed that she was born in a Jacuzzi.

–IANS

