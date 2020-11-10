Elli AvrRam turns Insta poet

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried her hand at poetry, in a new post that urges all to be themselves.

Elli posted her self-composed poem on Instagram with a couple of pictures where looks sultry in a see-through black netted number.

Here is Elli’s untitled poem:

“Do you dare to be You?

Or are you afraid,

Just like the rest of them.

Can you look yourself in the eye,

Through that mirror,

Saying, freely, I am ME,

I do what my heart wants,

I stand for what I believe is right,

I listen to my inner voice,

I share my thoughts,

I dare to express,

I’m not afraid,

Of judgment,

Of those envious eyes,

Of those conditioned opinions,

Of those shallow comments,

I am free, and…

I am me.

Whatever that might be…??”

— Elli AvrRam

Elli recently posted a picture in a pristine white ensemble that complimented her beautiful copper red hair. She posted the picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white body-con ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other. Her copper red hair looked good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.

She recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc