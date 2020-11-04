Advtg.
Bollywood News

Elli AvrRam's way: Eat, paint, love

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has shared her life mantra in her latest post on social media.

Elli posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen posing with a colour palette, paint brush and a canvas.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “EAT ‘PAINT’ LOVE – Elli’s way!” she wrote.

Back from a vacation in Maldives, Elli recently posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the images, she was seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

–IANS

dc/vnc

