Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini

By Glamsham Editorial
Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately. In her new pose she makes a killer black statement in oomph.

Elli’s new Instagram image has the actress posing in a black bikini. The snapshot is from her recent vacation in Maldives.

“Caption THIS!” she wrote, challenging fans to find the perfect way to describe her style.

Advtg.

Elli had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she looks beautiful as she lies sunbathing, dressed in a pristine white lace bodycon. She completed her look by tying up her copper red hair into two buns.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBollywood actor Asif Basra commits suicide in Dharamsala
Next articleMillie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film ‘Damsel’

Related Articles

News

Elli AvrRam rocks in pristine white lace bodycon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun, on a vacation.Elli posted...
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam turns poet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried her hand at poetry, in a new post that urges all to be themselves.
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a new post that has her in pristine white ensemble that compliments her...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 2

Tahira Kashyap starts Diwali decoration with her 'team'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has started Dilwali decoration with the help of her team -- son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka.Tahira...
Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 3

Imtiaz Ali: I cast Asif Basra in Jab We Met as...

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 3

Obama next guest on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 5

Kajol reveals her 'Project for the month of November'

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 3

Mukesh Chhabra: Asif Basra would stand out even if he had...

Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini 7

Aitraaz turns 16: Priyanka on what she learnt from the film

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks