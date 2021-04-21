Emilia Clarke in final talks to join Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Adv.

Los Angeles (IANS) “Game Of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is in final stages of talks to join the upcoming series “Secret Invasion”. The assignment marks her entry into the Marvel universe, though details of her role are yet to be revealed.

Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman have already been announced as cast members, reports variety.com. While Jackson reprises his popular role of Nick Fury from the “Avengers” franchise, Mendelsohn returns as Skrull Talos, a role he played in the 2019 film “Captain Marvel”. Ben-Adir plays the central villain.

“Secret Invasion” is among Marvel’s biggest projects for Disney Plus, and had been announced as a development project last year. The series is about a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige and his unit produce the series.

