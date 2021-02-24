ADVERTISEMENT
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump

By Glamsham Bureau
New York, Feb 24 (IANS) Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child and is weeks away from her due date. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures flaunting her baby bump in a semi-sheer black catsuit on Wednesday. She joked about how she is about to pop.

The suit had a snug fit and Emily was posing at a New York street intersection.

“Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin ?? #bouttopop,” she wrote as caption.

Emily is married to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard and the couple celebrated their three-year marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

She posted a few throwback pictures of the couple on Instagram story and captioned: ‘Three years ago we headed down to City Hall with some of our closest friends. Everyone wore suits and I had this hat made & we got married!” Emily put a date stamp mark denoting February 23, 2018 on the story.

–IANS

