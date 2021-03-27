ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet.

Sources told tmz.com that the Oscar-winning actress gave birth here on March 13.

There is no word yet on if they had a boy or a girl. Emma has always maintained silence in her personal life. She didn’t talk about her pregnancy when she was first spotted with a baby bump in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma and Dave met in 2016 when the former was hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). The couple made their relationship public in 2019 when they announced their engagement.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

Lea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) "Glee" actress Lea Michele says her pregnancy was very difficult, and she has never spoken about it to...

Kris Jenner on Kim: Don't know how she's dealing with divorce stress

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Television personality Kris Jenner said her daughter Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, rapper...

POCO sells over 5 lakh M3 smartphones in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) POCO India on Friday said that the company has sold over 5 lakh units of its M3 smartphones...

Facebook launches Holi-themed Avatar stickers

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With an aim to add to the festive cheer online, Facebook on Friday rolled out Holi-themed Avatar stickers,...

Study links stress with allergies

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 26 (IANS) Increased allergic reactions may be tied to the corticotropin-releasing stress hormone (CRH), suggests a new study.The hormone is the main...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates