Emma Willis nervous about hosting 'The Voice' live

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show “The Voice”, and she admits being nervous.

Willis is hosting the show live for the first time in two years and says that she is worried about doing something wrong. The show had not gone live due to Covid restrictions all this while. Willis will be introducing the final of the singing competition.

“What I can’t believe is we’re live for the first time in two years. I’m really nervous. It only dawned on me when we were filming at the weekend and were like, ‘Ooh, we’re live next week’. I suddenly thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I haven’t done live telly in such a long time. What if I’ve forgotten, what if I do it wrong?’,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis also hosted the latest series of The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer recently.

–IANS

anj/vnc