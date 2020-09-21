Home Bollywood News

‘Friends’ reunion at Emmys 2020 for Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

By Glamsham Editorial

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox united for a mini reunion to celebrate their hugely popular sitcom, Friends, during a video call with host Jimmy Kimmel at the virtual Emmy award gala.

Aniston, who earlier presented an award with Kimmel at Staples Centre in a stunning black dress, reconnected with him from home for the reunion in her pyjamas, reports ew.com.

While she was on video call with Kimmel, Cox joined in.

“Of course I’m here. We live together,” she said.

“Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston added, referring to the year when the hit sitcom premiered. Aniston’s Rachel Green and Cox’s Monica Geller were roommates in the story for the longest time.

Soon, Kudrow also entered the picture, following which Kimmel wondered if they don’t live with their own families.

“Where else would I live?,” Kudrow said. Soon, even Jason Bateman entered the call and Aniston quipped that they have allowed him to stay with them until he “goes to college”.

It’s been 25 years since “Friends” found its way to the small screen, and started its journey to create history. The show has made Aniston, David Schwimmer, Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry household names, with fans still referring to them as their characters’ names. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994, and the show lasted till 2004. –IANS/sug/vnc

