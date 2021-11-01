Emraan and Nikita summon the devil with their Halloween look

- Advertisement -

Emraan Hashmi made his foray into the world of OTT with his recently released film ‘Dybbuk’. One has to admit that there couldn’t have been a better time for the film’s release as it fell concurrently with the festival of Halloween.

To celebrate the Halloween spirit, Emraan and his co-actor from the film, Nikita Dutta put their best spooky foot forward thereby amping up the excitement for the festive season and the film in equal measure.



Dressed in all black, both Emraan and Nikita sported a classic goth look that could send shivers down the spine. While Emraan sported a salt and pepper look with a thick stubble, Nikita with her saddle shade of lipstick, black gloves and bands looked hauntingly beautiful. The two exuded scary vibes and emotions in line with the theme of the film. It won’t be wrong to call their looks a work of the devil and it’s certainly not for the weak-hearted.

‘Dybbuk’ premiered on Prime Video on October 29. In addition to Emraan and Nikita, the film also stars Manav Kaul and Anil George in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Jay K, the film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster ‘Ezra’.