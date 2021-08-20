Emraan Hashmi reveals why he agreed to face-off against Amitabh Bachchan!

- Advertisement -

Movie lovers are waiting with bated breath for the release of Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre. The film has been continuing to garner immense love from fans with all the posters, teasers, and hard-hitting dialogue promos that have been released till date.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry the movie is produced by Anand Pandit and stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi against each other in the movie. In Chehre, the audience will see Mr. Bachchan play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon. The two actors will be seen playing a game of façade to uncover the truth and the tussle between them is likely to become the talk of the town soon. Following this, the makers have also released a soulful romantic song ‘Rang Dariya’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza, which has already become a viral rage as we speak!

As Emraan adds this unique project to his illustrious roster, he reveals how he instantly agreed to the film, “It was a BIG yes, when I knew I would be sharing the screen with Mr. Bachchan and then of course the script. The intriguing narrative and my character has so much to offer that I couldn’t let this opportunity go. The major highlight of this movie was working with Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Pandit Sir, Rumy Sir along with other senior actors on the set.”

Chehre is poised to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience, on your ‘mask’, get set go!

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27th August 2021.