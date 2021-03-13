ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Emraan Hashmi on working with Big B: I have achieved a milestone

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi says sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming thriller “Chehre” is a huge milestone in his career.

“I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artiste in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career,” says Emraan.

The actor goes on to say Big B’s sense of discipline has inspired for him.

“It is so amazing to see the discipline that Amitabh Bachchan sir has even after being in the industry for over five decades. Our industry is not very discipline-oriented, which can be a little difficult at times. He has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path. He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on time. That is a practice I have always followed. It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft, which is why not only me but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him,” says Emraan.

“Chehre” is directed by Rumy Jafry, and also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is set to release on April 9.

–IANS

ym/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

