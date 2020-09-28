Home Bollywood News

Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Harami' launches trailer, poster

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The poster and trailer of the film Harami, starring Emraan Hashmi, were released on Monday ahead of its screening at the Busan International film festival.

The film is a visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against chaotic and relentless Mumbai.

“Harami” has been nominated in the film, director and audience categories, known as the New Currents Award, Kim Jiseok Award and the KNN Audience award respectively.

The film is written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, and it marks the return of Emraan in the genre of world cinema after his collaboration with Oscar-winning director Danis Stanovich’s “Tigers” in 2014.

The film festival will take place between October 21 to October 30.

