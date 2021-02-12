ADVERTISEMENT
Emraan Hashmi to feature in soulful ‘Lut gaye’

Emraan Hashmi alongside Yukti Thareja, is all set to feature in the video of an upcoming romantic single titled 'Lut gaye'.

Emraan Hashmi alongside Yukti Thareja in Lut gaye
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the video of an upcoming romantic single titled “Lut gaye”. The video features Yukti Thareja alongside Emraan.

The romantic ballad backed by T-Series has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Announcing the song on Friday, Emraan shared on Instagram: “Love stays even when the person is gone. Unravel the story that promises to #LoveYouToDeath through #LutGaye. Releasing on 17th Feb.”

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar announced: “We are very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for ‘Lut gaye’. The way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. ‘Lut gaye’ is a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and has been tailor-made for someone like Emraan.”

The music video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru is surely going to be a treat for Emraan Hashmi fans as they will witness him in the space he is most loved in!

Emraan had earlier collaborated with T-Series for a single titled “Main rahoon ya na rahoon”, which tasted success.

“Lut gaye” will release on the YouTube channel of T-Series on Feb 17.  –ians/abh/rt

