Erica shares video giving a glimpse of how an actor's life is

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) TV actress Erica Fernandes, who has been making headlines for her roles in shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and many more, recently posted a video on her Instagram handle to show how an actor’s life is in reality.

Erica shared a video in which she was getting ready and along with that taking a nap. She shares that she couldn’t sleep because of her busy shooting schedule and travelling.

Erica captioned it: “When you gotta do what you gotta do…#LifeOfAnActor#Blessed”

After her post, many of her industry friends and fans wished her a busy new year.

Shubhaavi Chouksey said she is completely right that actor’s life is never easy. She wrote: “Oh I know this feeling, was shooting like crazy in October and November… Anyway wishing more and more work Eri”

One of her fans commented: “Take care girl. And may 2023 give you lots of opportunities.”

Erica also worked in several South films and reality shows including ‘Box Cricket League’, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’. She was also seen in music videos.

