Esha Deol: 'Ek Duaa' touched me more as a mother of two girls

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress-turned-producer Eshal Deol Takhtani, who is playing the central character in the upcoming “Ek Duaa”, shares what moved her to don the producer’s hat for the film. The first look and trailer of the film released on Monday.

“I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of ‘Ek Duaa’, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor,” Esha said.

As the presence of female members behind the camera has increased in the business of cinema, Esha said that it is a quite empowering and positive change towards gender equality.

“It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes has increased not just in count but in visibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon,” said the actress.

The film “Ek Duaa” releases on Voot Select on July 26.

–IANS

