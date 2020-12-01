Bollywood News

Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Deol has preserved the imprints of the hands and feet of her children. Esha shared a picture of the imprints of her daughter Radhya and Miraya in an Instagram post.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up ! Thank you @bhavnajasra for always doing your job so well with all your heart for both my girls. Nobody can do this better than you, truly.”

Esha was last seen on screen in the short film “Cakewalk”. In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress married her beau Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and named her Radhya. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second child, a girl named Miraya.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEijaz Khan flaunts his romantic avatar in new music video 'Banjaran'
Next articleThe Hundred cricket signs Cazoo as principal partner
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan from Maldives Vacay

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying her vacay in the Maldives.
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

England now No 1 ranked team in T20Is, India at 3

Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved 1

Still some uncertainty over 2021 T20 WC being held in India,...

Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved 2

Sunny Deol tests Covid positive

Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved 2

Rahul Mahajan: I feel free after quitting alcohol, cigarettes

Madonna treats fans with a rare look at her six children

Madonna treats fans with a rare look at her six children

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks