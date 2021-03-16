ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Esha Deol 'ready to face the camera again'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced that she is gearing up for the lights, camera and action.

“By the grace of God I am getting good work offers and I am so ready to face the camera again! Also staying fit is always a top priority for me so I have lost all the weight I needed to and am back to my toned self,” Esha said.

“I have been reading many scripts. I have already finished working in one project and currently I am busy with the prep work of my next which will start by mid of this year and I am really excited about it,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esha recently finished shooting for a Hindi film and is waiting for its official announcement.

“When I was approached with the script, I felt this is a story that has to be told. I am very sure that every woman will identify with this film. Also it has a beautiful message,” Esha shared about her upcoming film.

The actress was last seen in the short film “Cakewalk” directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, which released in February 2019. She is now open to exploring different characters on the big screen as well as digital platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWinners of Mirchi Music Awards 2021
Next articleOscar contenders share reactions on being nominated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Akshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The entire world has been reacting to the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place...

Esha Deol 'ready to face the camera again'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced...

Winners of Mirchi Music Awards 2021

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March, focused on celebrating the best of the music industry and its talent in the last ten years

Elli AvrRam flaunts 'sexy quirky socks' from song she shot with Aamir Khan

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam on Tuesday took to social media to flaunt her new pair of "sexy quirky...

Connie Nielson on working with Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix in 'The Gladiator'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Danish actress Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in Ridley Scott's 2000 blockbuster "Gladiator", has fond memories of working in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates