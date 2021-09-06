'Eternals' to see Diwali release in India

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The much talked about action adventure film ‘Eternals’ by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to light up screens in India on November 5 as it is set for a Diwali release.

‘Eternals’ is slated to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Chloé Zhao, who won several honours such as the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for ‘Nomadland’, is helming the film. ‘Eternals’ is her fourth movie as a director. Her other credits include ‘Songs My Brothers Taught Me’ and ‘The Rider’.

The film, which is intended to be the 26th film in the MCU, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington.

The story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

–IANS

dc/kr