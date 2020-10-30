Advtg.
Bollywood News

Eva Longoria to star in comedy ‘Unplugging’

By Glamsham Editorial
Eva Longoria to star in comedy 'Unplugging'
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Eva Longoria will join actor Matt Walsh in upcoming comedy, Unplugging.

Longoria will portray the spouse of Walsh’s character, reports variety.com.

Principal photography has started in Oklahoma observing Covid-19 protocols. Actors Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer and Al Madrigal have also joined the film, which marks the directorial debut from Debra Neil-Fisher.

Walsh has penned the script with Brad Morris.

In “Unplugging”, Walsh will be seen taking his onscreen wife away to a remote town for a “digital detox”. Things will turn around when their romantic weekend turns into a disastrous experience with unearthly encounters and bizarre locals.

Longoria will also be seen in an untitled sci-fi film opposite Ice Cube from director Rich Lee. She also has “Sylvie’s Love” coming up, co-starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Longoria will make her feature directorial debut in 2021 with the biopic “Flamin’ Hot”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

