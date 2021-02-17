Eva Mendes offers help to fellow mothers

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Eva Mendes has confessed handling kids during lockdown has been challenging to say the least. Eva, who has two daughters with actor Ryan Gosling, also shared parenting tips with fellow mothers.

“Full on Mom mode. I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?),” she wrote, with a picture in grey robe that she posted on Instagram.

“These days my kids are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share,” she added.

