ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Evelyn Sharma's 'X Ray' image in radiant red

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Evelyn Sharma posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself on Instagram. The photo is from the set of her upcoming film “X Ray: The Inner Image”.

In the picture, Evelyn, who seems to be deep in thought, looks radiant in a red mesh top. “Behind the scenes shenanigans and some posing!!! #Jigliya #Xray #BTS,” she wrote.

The cast of the psychological thriller has Rahul Sharma and Yaashi Kapoor, and is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Evelyn has been spending time with her Australia-based fiance Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in Sydney, and has been treating her fans to pictures of the two on social media. The couple adopted a puppy a while back.

Evelyn made her foray into Bollywood with the film “From Sydney With Love” in 2012. She has been part of films such as “Nautanki Saala”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Yaariyan”. She was also seen in Prabhas-starrer “Saaho”, which hit the screens in 2019.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKim Kardashian to keep California house post divorce with Kanye West
Next article'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' maker Kushan Nandy on staying in touch during lockdown
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Driven by passion, Rashida Simnani achieved laurels in wrestling without basic coaching

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Sheikh QayoomSrinagar, March 3 (IANS) The achievements of Syed Rashida Simnani in the field of wrestling without any basic coaching and infrastructure...
Read more
News

Prabhas’s loverboy avatar for Radheshyam has girls drooling over him after seeing the film’s teaser

Glamsham Editorial - 0
RadheShyam sees Prabhas return to his decade old lover boy avatar.
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for concern over his health

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked fans who expressed concern following his blog announcement that he was undergoing a surgery.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021