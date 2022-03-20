Every Indian must watch the 'The Kashmir Files', says Aamir Khan

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Sunday said he would definitely watch “The Kashmir Files” as it is a part of Indian history that breaks the hearts of all.

He was speaking at a fan event for the S.S. Rajamouli film “RRR” here in the national capital.

“Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai,” he noted. “Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahjye (What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred).”

“This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it,” Aamir said. “I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful,” he added.

“The Kashmir Files”, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, and starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has been breaking one box office record after another since its March 11 release.

–IANS

dc/srb