Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

By Glamsham Editorial
Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Kshitij Ravi Prasad with Anubhav Chopra in an instagram post
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij R. Prasad to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 3, officials said here.

Prasad has been accused of procuring narcotics from a businessman and is directly or indirectly connected with several peddlers or suppliers who have been arrested in the ongoing case investigations so far.

However, he has denied all the charges against him and claimed that he was being framed in the case.

A former employee of Dharma Productions, Prasad was nabbed on Saturday evening by the NCB after his sustained interrogation subsequent to his name cropping up during the probe of the other accused.

He was produced before a Magistrate Court by the NCB seeking his remand for nine days, but the court granted remand for six days till October 3. –ians/qn/in

Previous articleKangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three
Next articleShweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant

