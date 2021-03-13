Ex-NY mayor Rudy Giuliani nominated at Razzies

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, has been nominated for two Razzies this year, for his appearance in “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”. The personal attorney to Donald Trump is vying for Worst Supporting Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo along with Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borats daughter in the film.
Top names from Hollywood who have been nominated across categories at this year’s Razzie awards include Robert Downey Jr. in “Dolittle”, Adam Sandler in “Hubie Halloween”, Anne Hathaway in “The Last Thing He Wanted”, and “The Witches”, Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy” and Kristen Wiig for “Wonder Woman 1984”.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as Razzies, is a spoof awards show that ‘honour’ the worst of cinematic works of the year.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for Razzies 2021:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr.: Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy): Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone: 365 Days
Adam Sandler: Hubie Halloween
David Spade: The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway: The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes: Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson: Music
Lauren Lapkus: The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka: 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale: Fantasy Island
Maggie Q: Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig: Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler: Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase: The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani: Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf: The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Iron Mask
Bruce Willis: Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent: Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”: Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade: The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice: Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band: All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes: 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan: Dolittle
Ron Howard: Hillbilly Elegy
Sia: Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
