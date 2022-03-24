- Advertisement -
Fan question Kajal Pisal on portraying a mom to an adult actor on-screen

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal is currently seen in the role of a mother of a young boy (played by Puneett Chouksey)who is almost her age, on the show ‘Sirf Tum’.

She is often questioned by fans on social media on playing a role disproportionate to her age.

Talking about it Kajal says: “I’m glad that people are watching and appreciating my work. I don’t regret playing a role over my age as audience do understand and classify your real age. Whenever I take up a role I just make sure to see my screen timing and importance in the story. If that is strong and creatively written I do not mind to act. After all we act nothing changes in real life.”

Kajal went on to reveal that she shares a healthy relationship with everyone on sets.

“I’m lucky to have the opportunity to know some beautiful and extremely talented peoples on set. Everyone of us share healthy bond. We all are in or around same age and young. It’s just the role and story we act elder or younger. Offsceeen we all are like friends. I’m enjoying portraying my role.”

Kajal is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

–IANS

ila/kr

