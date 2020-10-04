Home Bollywood News

Fans express concern over Sanjay Dutt’s health after new post goes viral

By Glamsham Editorial
A new viral picture of actor Sanjay Dutt has fans worried about his health.

The image doing rounds on the Internet show Sanjay is looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans.

Seeing the picture, social media users wished the “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” star a speedy recovery.

“Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon,” a user wrote.

“Hope he feels better soon,” another one wrote.

Currently, Sanjay is not in the best of his health. On August 11, he had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. –ians/sim/in

