Fans love Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of ‘Mili’

Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios’ produced survival thriller-drama ‘Mili’ just released its official trailer. Within no time the netizens flooded the trailer of the film with several comments, praising the filmmakers and Janhvi’s impeccable performance. The trailer gives a glimpse of a breathtaking sequence of Janhvi Kapoor as Mili. It also captures the endless struggles of a father in finding his missing daughter. Start to end, Janhvi sticks to her composed acting and delivers the role with utmost authenticity.

Netizens’ reactions to the trailer come as very inspiring and their eagerness to watch the film is indeed an extremely positive reaction.

One fan comments, “Janhvi has the skill of choosing a good script. The concept of this film gave me goosebumps, the scene where she’s tied up in tape is absolutely remarkable. With the background score jeena hoga… too good! I’m not just 100% sure… I’m 200% sure that this film will be a hit. Casting looks incredible especially the role of milli’s father.

“One of her best performance yet, she proved it, why she deserves to be in the Industry. I literally got goosebumps!!”, writes another fan.

One netizen writes, “This looks soooo good, looks very entertaining relatable with goosebumps effects. Love love love it. Roohi was the first film I watched in theatres after lockdown and loved the comedy with horror. Janhvi Kapoor is here to stay and rock.”

“I got goosebumps. Jahnvi is just Awesomely vulnerable in the freezer. Hats off to Team Mili”, says another one.

The comments do not seem to stop and they certainly point to a smashing opening for the film. The actress has been admired for her choice of roles, her evolution and her go-getter attitude.

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The music for the film is given by the Musical Maestro & composer A.R Rahman with the Legendary Javed Akhtar providing lyrics for the songs. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4th November 2022.