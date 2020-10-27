Advtg.
Bollywood News

Farah Khan: Aishwarya shot for Mohabbatein in lace saree amid freezing cold, never complained

By Glamsham Editorial
Farah Khan: Aishwarya shot for Mohabbatein in lace saree amid freezing cold, never complained 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Aditya Chopra directorial Mohabbatien was released exactly 20 years, and choreographer Farah Khan walked down memory lane and recalled choreographing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the cold weather of London.

Released in 2000, the love story features Aishwarya as the lover of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan). Her character commits suicide when her conservative father (Amitabh Bachchan) refuses to approve her affair with Raj. The film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh.

Apart from its cast, the songs and dance are a major factor for the film’s success.

Advtg.

Sharing anecdotes from the film, Farah said: “Ash being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh’s chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of ‘Ek ladki thi anjani si’ — I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it.”

She added: “We were not supposed to know at that point whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh’s imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories.”

About the shoot, she said: “We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs. One of them was ‘Humko humi se chura lo’, which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done.”

Advtg.

Farah also shared how SRK was an expert at picking up her choreographed steps with utmost ease.

“With Shah Rukh I had done tons of movies by then. So, all these kids (Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj) would do two to three months of rehearsals. And then, Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes, because he never comes for rehearsals. That was the amazing part of it,” Farah remembered.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVaani Kapoor has a great year with 3 big films lined up
Next articleThe Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves new hairdo echoes back to his 1999 film

Related Articles

News

Mouni Roy flashes her ‘ring finger’! Is Mouni Roy engaged?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.
Read more
News

What makes Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar get nostalgic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released four years ago on this day. Anushka Sharma, who played the lead role,...
Read more
Dialogues

4 Years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai’s Heart touching Romantic Dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 4 years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we have a list of heart touching dialogues from Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Check out Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Farah Khan: Aishwarya shot for Mohabbatein in lace saree amid freezing cold, never complained 2

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks