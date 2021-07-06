Farah Khan as Laughing Buddha on 'Comedy Factory'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Farah Khan as Laughing Buddha is all set to tickle your funny bone in her show, “Comedy Factory”.

“I must say this concept is very thoughtful and the sole agenda behind this show is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, Comedy Factory plans to put out comedy, and a whole gamut of it ranging — from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies — to good use in order to uplift the nation’s collective mood. On the show, I am called the Laughing Buddha, and all the artistes have to entertain me along with the audience.”

The show have comedians, actors and singers like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar and Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash and Aditya Narayan, along with dancer Punit J. Pathak.

Adv.

Talking about the concept, Farah adds: “We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India’s top comedians tickling their funny bones. In these stressful times I think I have got the best job and that is to be entertained by the best in the comedy business.”

The show will air from July 31 on Zee TV.

–IANS

Adv.

ila/vnc