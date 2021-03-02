ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Farah Khan recreates cover of inconic Beatles' album 'Abbey Road'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday uploaded a boomerang video of herself with her team, trying to recreate the famous album cover of the iconic band Beatles’s Abbey Road.

Cover of the album had the Beatles crossing the road. It went on to become a music symbol of sorts.

According to her post, Farah reached the sets early and was in the mood to “goof around”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She uploaded the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday and captioned it: “When u reach the set early n hav time to goof around.. emulating #abbeyroad with direction/ choreography team.. ?? #shootdiaries #covidtestedandcleared #maskswereoffonlyforthepic”

Besides this, the filmmaker is also seen as a host of a chat show “Comedy Adda”, which has stand-up comedy as part of the format.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2nd phase of I-League to start on March 5
Next articleKajol looks back at 'Devi' as short film turns one
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

New Logically platform to tackle online misinformation

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Tech firm Logically on Tuesday announced the launch of its new threat intelligence platform that can identify, analyse and...
Read more
News

Kunal Kemmu captures 'morning stillness of Mumbai'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has clicked a series of pictures of the city, giving creative vent to his love...
Read more
News

Feeling threatened by Sena, Kangana asks SC to transfer cases to Himachal

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Citing threats by Shiv Sena, ruling party in Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021