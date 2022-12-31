Farah Khan reveals how ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ became part of ‘Om Shanti Om’

Ace choreographer and director Farah Khan spoke about the popular track ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from her 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’ and revealed that this song was not planned to be a part of the film.

She revealed: “It is one of my favourite songs. This song was picturised before the film and when the movie got over, that time Vishal made us listen to the tune. After hearing it I told him, ‘I wanted this song in the film’, and our editor re-edited the song so beautifully that it looked like we had shot the film on this song.”

“There was no planning done of this song, and it was never supposed to be in the movie, but I am grateful to Vishal and Shekhar for giving me this,” she added.

Farah is appearing on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ as part of ‘Celebrating Farah Khan special episode’ and she was amazed by the contestant Rishi Singh’s performance on the song ‘Aankho Mein Teri’.

Farah added while appreciating him: “Rishi you are too good at singing. It was a legendary performance in the ‘Indian Idol’ season. I am your fan, as whenever we open social media it’s always you.”

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.