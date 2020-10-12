Advtg.
Bollywood News

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work.

Sharing a photo with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, and dancer-actress Malaika Arora, on Instagram, Farah wrote on Monday: “It’s not work whn im with my favourite people!! with covid free @malaikaaroraofficial my baby @geeta_kapurofficial n the ever handsome @terence_here on @ibd.official @sonytvofficial.”

She shot for an episode of the show “India’s Best Dancer”, which is judged by Geeta, Terence and Malaika.

Advtg.

Going by the photo, Malaika seems to be in the pink of health. Last month, she had said she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

Farah and Geeta’s friendship goes way back. There was a time when Geeta used to work as her assistant.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMalala’s story made me teary-eyed: Twinkle Khanna
Next articleShruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

Related Articles

News

Rasika Dugal narrates series ‘Uncovidable’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Rasika Dugal enjoyed her avatar as narrator of an audiobook series. She hopes her effort will bring a positive chance in...
Read more
News

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BTS virtual concert "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E", held on October 10 and 11 in Seoul, saw band members RM, Jin, SUGA,...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon: ‘Becoming pro at taking Covid-19 tests’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

Farah Khan works with her 'favourite people' 1

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

Farah Khan works with her 'favourite people' 2

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

Farah Khan works with her 'favourite people' 3

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

Farah Khan works with her 'favourite people' 3

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks