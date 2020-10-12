Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work.

Sharing a photo with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, and dancer-actress Malaika Arora, on Instagram, Farah wrote on Monday: “It’s not work whn im with my favourite people!! with covid free @malaikaaroraofficial my baby @geeta_kapurofficial n the ever handsome @terence_here on @ibd.official @sonytvofficial.”

She shot for an episode of the show “India’s Best Dancer”, which is judged by Geeta, Terence and Malaika.

Advtg.

Going by the photo, Malaika seems to be in the pink of health. Last month, she had said she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

Farah and Geeta’s friendship goes way back. There was a time when Geeta used to work as her assistant. –ians/nn/vnc