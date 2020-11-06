Advtg.
Bollywood News

Farah Khan's confession: I repeat my clothes

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Friday confessed that she does not mind repeating her clothes in public.

Farah took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with superstar Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss. In the image, she sports a green kurta.

A few days ago, she was spotted wearing the same kurta on the sets of “India’s Best Dancer”.

“Just. #throwback. #yesIrepeatmyclothes,” she captioned the image.

“Your green kurta is trending,” a user quipped.

“Wow. Such a great picture,” a user commented.

Apart from comments on her green ensemble, some fans gushed over Salman, too.

“Legends. Love you both,” another one wrote.

In 2013, Farah had hosted “Bigg Boss 8” for a while because Salman had to shoot for “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” even as the reality show was on.

–IANS

sim/vnc

