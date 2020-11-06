Advtg.
Farhan Akhtar defines his food for soul in vacay post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar on Friday shared a video that captures him scuba diving among the corals in Maldives.

“Feed your soul,” he captioned the Instagram video.

“OMG…this is so beautiful,” a user commented.

“Wow,” another one wrote.

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Toofaan”, which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

“I am blessed to work with him. I learned a lot from him…it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag…the amount of hard work he had gone through — be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for Toofaan. He really inspires me,” Mrunal had earlier told IANS.

