Home Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting.

“Combined with Lata-ji’s birthday and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, here’s some more good news today. Sincerely hope that the top brands in question follow through on their valid concern about vitriolic news reporting,” tweeted Farhan from his verfied account.

His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece that reads: “India’s top brands want news channels to stop being toxic, warn they could pull the plug on advertising.”

Advtg.

Recently, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a jibe at news channels for covering the news about Karan Johar’s last year’s house party, which is making headlines for allegedly being a drugs party.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels,” Javed Akhtar had tweeted on Friday.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleLata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory
Next articleIconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur

Related Articles

News

NCB clarifies about Karan Johar’s alleged ‘drug party’ video & SSR case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday confirmed that the agency is not probing the alleged 'drug party' video posted by Bollywood...
Read more
News

NCB arrests Dharma Productions’ ex-executive Kshitij

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, in...
Read more
News

NCB arrests Dharma Productions’ ex-executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting' 1

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister...
Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the '90s

Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the...

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting' 2

Indywood Talent Hunt International 2020 to be conducted online

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for...

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the...

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting' 2

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks