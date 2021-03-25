ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video
Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film ‘Toofan’.

In the video, Akhtar could be seen packing a punch in the boxing ring. He captioned the video: “Let’s start at the very beginning .. Throwback to March 2019 and still early days of training in the ring with @drewnealpt who pointed out that I’m still not relaxed in the shoulders and still not moving my feet to good effect.. I’m actually just trying to not sit down between sets (didn’t tell Drew that though) .. Work in progress with progress being the work.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

This is the second time that Farhan is being directed by Mehra. They had earlier collaborated for “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” in 2013.

“Toofan” will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

