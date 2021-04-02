Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofan' training made him more disciplined

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film “Toofan”.

Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practicing the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

“I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D’amato “Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it.” I guess that’s the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime” he wrote.

He also posted a picture on Twitter where he is all ready to pack a punch. He wrote: “Come on April.. you’re not fooling me ..!! #ToofaanUthega #ToofaanOnPrime #21stMay.”

The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

–IANS

