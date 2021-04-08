Farhan Akhtar bags Marvel Studios project, starts shooting

Adv.

Farhan Akhtar is currently in Bangkok for the shoot of the International project he has bagged. The big & breaking news coming from International shores is that Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. Farhan managed to keep this completely hush hush and already left Mumbai for the shoot.

A source close to the development shares, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide.”

The source further adds, “All other details of the project are strictly under wraps.”

Marvel Studios is an American film and television studio known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and are loved across the globe for their phenomenal work.

Farhan Akhtar is known to be a multi-talented personality in Indian cinema, credit his skills as an actor, director, producer, singer, writer and all things creative.

The teaser of his upcoming film, ‘Toofan’, which shows him in a completely different light, has received immense love and appreciation from all quarters and now everyone is keenly waiting for the release of the film.

This new development of Farhan in Marvel’s next International project will surely make it super interesting for their Indian audience.