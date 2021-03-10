ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Toofaan’ to release on May 21

The Farhan Akhtar starrer boxing drama Toofaan is all set to release digitally on May 21

By Glamsham Bureau
Farhan Akhtar in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofaan' Poster
Farhan Akhtar in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofaan' Poster
Mumbai, March 10: The Farhan Akhtar starrer boxing drama Toofaan is all set to release digitally on May 21. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial stars Farhan as a boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

On collaborating with Farhan after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which released seven years ago, Mehra said he was certain that the actor would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan.

“The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe!” Mehra said.

Sharing the excitement for the same, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment said, “We consistently strive to develop new concepts that can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”

“The film is an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones’ passions against all odds,” added Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.

