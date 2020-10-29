Fashion turns 12: Madhur Bhandarkar, Mugdha Godse gets nostalgic

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Fashion was released 12 years ago on this day, and the filmmaker and others in the cast and crew took to social media to celebrate the film.

“Always humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thanks to the Star Cast and the entire technical team,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Released in 2008, “Fashion” stars Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Rohit Roy and Arjan Bajwa. The film revolves around the glamour and grime of the fashion industry.

Mugdha tweeted: “12yearsofFashion… Gratitude.”

Singer-composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who created unforgettable songs such as “Mar jaava” and “Aashiyana” for the soundtrack, also walked down memory lane. “What wonderful memories making the music of Fashion ! Thanks Madhur and the entire cast and crew,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Priyanka won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in the film, while Kangana her first National Award, as Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

