Advtg.
Bollywood News

Fashion turns 12: Madhur Bhandarkar, Mugdha Godse gets nostalgic

By Glamsham Editorial
Fashion turns 12: Madhur Bhandarkar, Mugdha Godse gets nostalgic 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Fashion was released 12 years ago on this day, and the filmmaker and others in the cast and crew took to social media to celebrate the film.

“Always humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thanks to the Star Cast and the entire technical team,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Released in 2008, “Fashion” stars Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Rohit Roy and Arjan Bajwa. The film revolves around the glamour and grime of the fashion industry.

Advtg.

Mugdha tweeted: “12yearsofFashion… Gratitude.”

Singer-composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who created unforgettable songs such as “Mar jaava” and “Aashiyana” for the soundtrack, also walked down memory lane. “What wonderful memories making the music of Fashion ! Thanks Madhur and the entire cast and crew,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Priyanka won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in the film, while Kangana her first National Award, as Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her Mehndi ceremony
Next articleKangana Ranaut hosts dinner for 'Tejas' director

Related Articles

News

Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky...
Read more
News

Sona Mohapatra: Are we supposed to ‘navigate’ harassment till we are raped or killed?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.On...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner for 'Tejas' director

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Manali, Oct 29 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared a video and photographs from a dinner she has hosted for Sarvesh Mewara, director of...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks