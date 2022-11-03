Fatima Sana Shaikh raises awareness about Epilepsy on social media

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who be soon seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biopic, ‘Sam Bahadur’, did her bit to spread awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing a fuzzy trench coat. She penned an informative caption about Epilepsy to raise awareness around the health condition.

She wrote in the caption: “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka.”

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause.”

She also shared some facts about the disorder in her note: “5 FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY THAT EVERYONE MUST KNOW.

1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy

2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset, generalised onset, combination, and unknown)

3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy

4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating)

5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone

@socal.epilepsy EPILEPSY AWARENESS CHALLENGE 2022.”

She also urged people to share their stories of epilepsy to fight the stigma around the disorder: “Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here.”

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.